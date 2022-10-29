Could Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.79% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the SGMO share is $11.49, that puts it down -159.95 from that peak though still a striking 29.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.12. The company’s market capitalization is $690.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) registered a 2.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.79% in intraday trading to $4.42 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.31%, and it has moved by -9.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.94%. The short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 10.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.52 day(s) to cover.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares have gone up 6.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.88% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.10% this quarter and then drop -15.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.63 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.86 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.00%. While earnings are projected to return -37.00% in 2022.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.78%, with the float percentage being 67.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 276 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.62 million shares (or 7.92% of all shares), a total value of $67.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.58 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $61.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.28 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $24.87 million.