Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)’s Stock Is Up 8.99%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.97% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the CSTM share is $20.85, that puts it down -93.23 from that peak though still a striking 8.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 837.55K shares over the past three months.

Constellium SE (CSTM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CSTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Constellium SE (CSTM) registered a -2.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.97% in intraday trading to $10.79 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.68%, and it has moved by 4.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.36%. The short interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is 3.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.66, which implies an increase of 38.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.44 and $23.88 respectively. As a result, CSTM is trading at a discount of -121.32% off the target high and -15.29% off the low.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Constellium SE has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Constellium SE (CSTM) shares have gone down -35.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.12% against -4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.90% this quarter and then jump 540.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.03 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.05 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.63 billion and $1.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.50% and then jump by 11.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 117.00%. While earnings are projected to return -1.60% in 2022.

CSTM Dividends

Constellium SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Constellium SE insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.90%, with the float percentage being 102.45%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.82 million shares (or 13.44% of all shares), a total value of $338.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.39 million shares, is of Bpifrance SA’s that is approximately 11.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $295.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellium SE (CSTM) shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund owns about 7.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.06 million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $91.06 million.