Can You Get A Quick Recovery From DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Given A -38.51% drop From High?

During the last session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s traded shares were 1.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.97% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the DV share is $40.79, that puts it down -38.51 from that peak though still a striking 41.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.22. The company’s market capitalization is $4.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) registered a -2.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.97% in intraday trading to $29.45 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.88%, and it has moved by 6.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.83%. The short interest in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) is 4.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.50, which implies an increase of 9.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, DV is trading at a discount of -42.61% off the target high and 11.71% off the low.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) shares have gone up 35.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.56% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.21 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.08 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 38.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.20% per annum.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.27%, with the float percentage being 99.95%. Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 82.52 million shares (or 50.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $266.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $78.47 million.