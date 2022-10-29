Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) Is Likely To Grow By 20.27% Or More

During the last session, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH)’s traded shares were 2.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.18% or $2.48. The 52-week high for the BFH share is $80.93, that puts it down -118.67 from that peak though still a striking 22.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 759.80K shares over the past three months.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BFH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.28.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) trade information

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) registered a 7.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.18% in intraday trading to $37.01 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.20%, and it has moved by 15.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.29%. The short interest in Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) is 3.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.42, which implies an increase of 20.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, BFH is trading at a discount of -72.93% off the target high and 2.73% off the low.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bread Financial Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) shares have gone down -32.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.19% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.60% this quarter and then jump 12.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $951 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $963.64 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 billion and $855 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.10% and then jump by 12.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 266.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.17% per annum.

BFH Dividends

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH)’s Major holders

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.87%, with the float percentage being 95.29%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 418 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.64 million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $260.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $257.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $94.04 million.