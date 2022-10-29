Boom Or Bust? Where Will AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s traded shares were 3.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.03% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the ABCL share is $17.93, that puts it down -53.12 from that peak though still a striking 53.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.42. The company’s market capitalization is $3.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) registered a 9.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.03% in intraday trading to $11.71 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.58%, and it has moved by 18.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.44%. The short interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is 19.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.50, which implies an increase of 60.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, ABCL is trading at a discount of -267.21% off the target high and -11.02% off the low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AbCellera Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares have gone up 52.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.42% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.37 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 9.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

AbCellera Biologics Inc. insiders own 28.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.03%, with the float percentage being 57.64%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 6.42% of all shares), a total value of $178.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.16 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $108.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.67 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $49.77 million.