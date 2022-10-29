Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) At $78.54 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares were 4.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$2.41. The 52-week high for the BIDU share is $173.60, that puts it down -121.03 from that peak though still a striking 6.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $73.58. The company’s market capitalization is $27.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.98% in intraday trading to $78.54 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.91%, and it has moved by -33.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.45%. The short interest in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 7.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baidu Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) shares have gone down -36.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.74% against -8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.30% this quarter and then drop -32.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.08 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.72 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.65 billion and $4.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 8.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.50%. While earnings are projected to return -56.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.37% per annum.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Baidu Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.63%, with the float percentage being 48.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 969 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.05 million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.54 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 5.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $704.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.08 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $606.94 million.