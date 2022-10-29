As The Stock Rises By 13.63% Year-To-Date, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s traded shares were 7.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.08% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the HWM share is $38.99, that puts it down -7.8 from that peak though still a striking 24.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.41. The company’s market capitalization is $14.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HWM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) registered a 3.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.08% in intraday trading to $36.17 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.26%, and it has moved by 16.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.78%. The short interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is 8.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.50, which implies an increase of 12.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, HWM is trading at a discount of -27.18% off the target high and 14.29% off the low.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Howmet Aerospace Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares have gone up 6.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.61% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 37.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.37 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.22 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.50% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.40%. While earnings are projected to return 23.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.40% per annum.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Howmet Aerospace Inc. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.13%, with the float percentage being 92.75%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 758 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 41.06 million shares (or 9.83% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.47 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $390.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.45 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $339.74 million.