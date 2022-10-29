Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Shares Have Been Down About -42.98% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares were 6.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $89.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.67% or $3.18. The 52-week high for the AMAT share is $167.06, that puts it down -86.2 from that peak though still a striking 20.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $71.12. The company’s market capitalization is $73.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.98 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) registered a 3.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.67% in intraday trading to $89.72 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.86%, and it has moved by 6.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.04%. The short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 12.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.40, which implies an increase of 13.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, AMAT is trading at a discount of -67.19% off the target high and 21.98% off the low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Materials Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares have gone down -18.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.89% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.30% this quarter and then drop -2.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.45 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.47 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.00%. While earnings are projected to return 63.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.39% per annum.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Applied Materials Inc. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Applied Materials Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.45%, with the float percentage being 79.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,290 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 73.58 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $6.6 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 26.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.33 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.55 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 billion.