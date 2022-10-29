American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Have Jumped 3.43% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the AXL share is $11.96, that puts it down -23.94 from that peak though still a striking 34.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.99% in intraday trading to $9.65 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.93%, and it has moved by 38.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.10%. The short interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is 7.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.31, which implies an increase of 6.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, AXL is trading at a discount of -34.72% off the target high and 17.1% off the low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares have gone up 45.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.45% against -1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 333.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.18 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.10% and then jump by 21.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.10%. While earnings are projected to return 101.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 26.63% per annum.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.36%, with the float percentage being 99.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.31 million shares (or 15.98% of all shares), a total value of $176.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $137.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.21 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $30.99 million.