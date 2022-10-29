Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Could Post A 22.03% Or More Growth

During the last session, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $188.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.91% or $7.09. The 52-week high for the ALGN share is $713.33, that puts it down -278.18 from that peak though still a striking 6.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $176.00. The company’s market capitalization is $14.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 896.42K shares over the past three months.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ALGN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.28.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) trade information

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) registered a 3.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.91% in intraday trading to $188.62 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.17%, and it has moved by -10.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.15%. The short interest in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is 2.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $241.90, which implies an increase of 22.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160.00 and $375.00 respectively. As a result, ALGN is trading at a discount of -98.81% off the target high and 15.17% off the low.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Align Technology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) shares have gone down -34.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.10% against -1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.60% this quarter and then drop -11.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $977.8 million and $1.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 2.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.00%. While earnings are projected to return -56.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 43.25% per annum.

ALGN Dividends

Align Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s Major holders

Align Technology Inc. insiders own 6.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.75%, with the float percentage being 94.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,248 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.37 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.59 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $942.45 million.