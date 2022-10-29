A Stock You Ought To Watch Is OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF)

During the last session, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.79% or $2.43. The 52-week high for the OMF share is $55.50, that puts it down -45.21 from that peak though still a striking 24.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) trade information

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) registered a 6.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.79% in intraday trading to $38.22 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.61%, and it has moved by 28.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.48%. The short interest in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is 4.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.69 day(s) to cover.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OneMain Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) shares have gone down -16.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.06% against -21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.80% this quarter and then drop -9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $951.86 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $975.57 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.10%. While earnings are projected to return 82.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.51% per annum.

OMF Dividends

OneMain Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc. is 3.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s Major holders

OneMain Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.42%, with the float percentage being 90.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 476 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.43 million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $589.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.15 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $481.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Capital Income Builder, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 7.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $266.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.54 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $132.43 million.