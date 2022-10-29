A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)

During the last session, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.62% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the GNS share is $36.75, that puts it down -2622.22 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $31.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 226.74K shares over the past three months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Genius Group Limited (GNS) registered a -15.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.62% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.26%, and it has moved by -38.36% in 30 days. The short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is 27060.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Group Limited (GNS) shares have gone down -76.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.43% against 4.40.

While earnings are projected to return -49.80% in 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders own 51.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.