A Quick Glance At Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Stock: It Is up 15.29% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -51.67 Percent

During the last session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares were 2.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the Z share is $104.05, that puts it down -237.17 from that peak though still a striking 15.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.14. The company’s market capitalization is $7.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.65 million shares over the past three months.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. Z has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $30.86 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.36%, and it has moved by 5.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.70%. The short interest in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 27.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.21, which implies an increase of 23.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, Z is trading at a discount of -78.22% off the target high and 28.71% off the low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.70% this quarter and then jump 145.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $979.93 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $570.31 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.31 billion and $2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.20% and then drop by -71.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.22%. While earnings are projected to return 357.40% in 2022.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders own 9.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.75%, with the float percentage being 109.73%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 636 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 20.22% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 8.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $321.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $235.96 million.