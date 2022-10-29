A Quick Glance At Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Stock: It Is up 41.41% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -69.35 Percent

During the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.92% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $20.04, that puts it down -314.91 from that peak though still a striking 41.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.83. The company’s market capitalization is $405.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) registered a 5.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.92% in intraday trading to $4.83 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.18%, and it has moved by 33.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.12%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 8.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares have gone down -24.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.21% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.20% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 179.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.84 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.86 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.87 million and $3.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 76.70% and then jump by 279.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return 12.40% in 2022.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.49%, with the float percentage being 107.26%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.19 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $76.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.12 million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 8.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $75.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $23.24 million.