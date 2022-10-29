A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), As It Continued To Fall -17.57% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.38% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the DAIO share is $6.87, that puts it down -80.79 from that peak though still a striking 31.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $32.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26940.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 16.71K shares over the past three months.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DAIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) trade information

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) registered a 23.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.38% in intraday trading to $3.80 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.69%, and it has moved by 34.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.63%. The short interest in Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) is 7660.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.80, which implies an increase of 56.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.80 and $8.80 respectively. As a result, DAIO is trading at a discount of -131.58% off the target high and -131.58% off the low.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.8 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7 million and $6.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.40% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 86.30% in 2022.

DAIO Dividends

Data I/O Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s Major holders

Data I/O Corporation insiders own 9.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.40%, with the float percentage being 42.63%. Kanen Wealth Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $3.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.56 million.