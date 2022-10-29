A -33.93% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP)

During the last session, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.04% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the HP share is $54.59, that puts it down -10.78 from that peak though still a striking 57.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.93. The company’s market capitalization is $5.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 852.33K shares over the past three months.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) registered a -1.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.04% in intraday trading to $49.28 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.73%, and it has moved by 31.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.38%. The short interest in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is 5.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.71, which implies an increase of 9.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $66.00 respectively. As a result, HP is trading at a discount of -33.93% off the target high and 16.8% off the low.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helmerich & Payne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) shares have gone up 7.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 50.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 130.60% this quarter and then jump 182.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $553.09 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $591.99 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $343.81 million and $392.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.90% and then jump by 50.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.00%. While earnings are projected to return 32.00% in 2022.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

Helmerich & Payne Inc. insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.95%, with the float percentage being 98.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 460 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.3 million shares (or 16.43% of all shares), a total value of $739.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $500.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $320.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $127.46 million.