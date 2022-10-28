Year-To-Date, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Price Has Decrease -55.79%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.91% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $19.69, that puts it down -290.67 from that peak though still a striking 11.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.47. The company’s market capitalization is $503.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) registered a -4.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.91% in intraday trading to $5.04 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by -17.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.43%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 6.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 28.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, JMIA is trading at a discount of -78.57% off the target high and 0.79% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -2.40% in 2022.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.21%, with the float percentage being 25.21%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.99 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $95.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $4.57 million.