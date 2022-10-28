Year-To-Date, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Price Has Decrease -59.97%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s traded shares were 57.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.04% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the CS share is $10.96, that puts it down -186.16 from that peak though still a striking 3.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $9.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.42 million shares over the past three months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) registered a -20.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -20.04% in intraday trading to $3.83 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.64%, and it has moved by -6.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.35%. The short interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is 14.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.13, which implies an increase of 25.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.04 and $6.84 respectively. As a result, CS is trading at a discount of -78.59% off the target high and -5.48% off the low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Credit Suisse Group AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares have gone down -41.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -766.67% against 2.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.10%. While earnings are projected to return -163.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.40% per annum.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Credit Suisse Group AG is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Credit Suisse Group AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.64%, with the float percentage being 3.64%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.36 million shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $238.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.13 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and American Beacon Large Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 13.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $9.04 million.