Will SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.84% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the SOBR share is $15.00, that puts it down -276.88 from that peak though still a striking 79.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $55.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.44 million shares over the past three months.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) registered a 2.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.84% in intraday trading to $3.98 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.37%, and it has moved by 61.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.79%. The short interest in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 28320.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return 84.50% in 2022.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

SOBR Safe Inc. insiders own 8.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.