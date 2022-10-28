Will Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HAAC) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)’s traded shares were 19.79 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $553.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 72050.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 91.61K shares over the past three months.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) trade information

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $10.04 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.15%, and it has moved by 0.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.09%. The short interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 239.30% in 2022.

HAAC Dividends

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)’s Major holders

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.57%, with the float percentage being 82.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.91 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $48.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 7.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC) shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $13.41 million.