What Will Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Be Like After It Drops -73.8% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares were 10.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the CMCSA share is $54.59, that puts it down -73.8 from that peak though still a striking 9.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.39. The company’s market capitalization is $141.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.64 million shares over the past three months.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CMCSA has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.93.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $31.41 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.96%, and it has moved by 2.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.04%. The short interest in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 68.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.97, which implies an increase of 23.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, CMCSA is trading at a discount of -91.02% off the target high and 7.67% off the low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comcast Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares have gone down -23.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.07% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.90% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.07 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.25 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 33.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.79% per annum.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comcast Corporation is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Comcast Corporation insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.62%, with the float percentage being 87.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,916 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 399.36 million shares (or 9.07% of all shares), a total value of $18.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 319.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 130.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.11 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 110.78 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $4.35 billion.