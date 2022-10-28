What Should You Do With Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the UP share is $8.10, that puts it down -393.9 from that peak though still a striking 39.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $378.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $1.64 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.71%, and it has moved by 23.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.06%. The short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is 8.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheels Up Experience Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares have gone down -46.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.32% against -0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $309.24 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $366.91 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -80.30% in 2022.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Wheels Up Experience Inc. insiders own 10.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.42%, with the float percentage being 71.96%. Delta Air Lines Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 52.0 million shares (or 21.15% of all shares), a total value of $161.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.34 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 7.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.82 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $17.74 million.