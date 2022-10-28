What Should You Do With Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares were 1.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $198.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $2.78. The 52-week high for the TEAM share is $483.13, that puts it down -144.01 from that peak though still a striking 19.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $159.54. The company’s market capitalization is $28.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TEAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $198.00 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.79%, and it has moved by -9.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.04%. The short interest in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 3.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $310.65, which implies an increase of 36.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $242.00 and $470.00 respectively. As a result, TEAM is trading at a discount of -137.37% off the target high and -22.22% off the low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlassian Corporation Plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares have gone down -23.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.88% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then drop -23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $722.22 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $770.22 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $559.54 million and $582.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.10% and then jump by 32.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.15%. While earnings are projected to return 13.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.98%, with the float percentage being 90.49%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 930 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.89 million shares (or 15.21% of all shares), a total value of $6.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.11 million shares, is of Sands Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.79 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 4.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $387.06 million.