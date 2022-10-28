We Just Learned Something New About Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) This Week With Its 9.48% Gain

During the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.22% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the URG share is $2.15, that puts it down -69.29 from that peak though still a striking 25.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $261.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. URG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) registered a -5.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.22% in intraday trading to $1.27 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.48%, and it has moved by 4.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.60%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 10.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.42, which implies an increase of 47.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.56 and $3.11 respectively. As a result, URG is trading at a discount of -144.88% off the target high and -22.83% off the low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ur-Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares have gone down -10.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60,025.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.80%. While earnings are projected to return -30.20% in 2022.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders own 2.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.63%, with the float percentage being 35.64%. CQS (US), LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.76 million shares (or 4.45% of all shares), a total value of $15.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 10.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.86 million, or about 3.59% of the stock, which is worth about $11.63 million.