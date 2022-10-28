Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares were 6.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.08% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the WBD share is $31.55, that puts it down -147.45 from that peak though still a striking 12.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.20. The company’s market capitalization is $29.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.78 million shares over the past three months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) registered a 2.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $12.75 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.33%, and it has moved by 5.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.08%. The short interest in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is 61.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares have gone down -31.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.78% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -103.40% this quarter and then drop -79.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 272.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.85 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.42 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.99 billion and $3.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 297.00% and then jump by 263.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -15.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. insiders own 8.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.02%, with the float percentage being 12.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,242 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.22 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $454.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $368.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares are SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and Fidelity 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust owns about 23.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $320.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.31 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $430.16 million.