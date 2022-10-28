Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)’s Stock Is Up 8.89%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the UA share is $23.00, that puts it down -265.08 from that peak though still a striking 8.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.74. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.44 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UA) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.24% in intraday trading to $6.30 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.76%, and it has moved by -9.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.09%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is 11.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.26%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 13.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.18%, with the float percentage being 85.92%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 532 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 23.94 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $372.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.66 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $305.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UA) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 7.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.33 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $98.52 million.