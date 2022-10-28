The Time To Buy Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Is Now

During the last session, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.33% or -$3.32. The 52-week high for the CROX share is $183.88, that puts it down -150.55 from that peak though still a striking 37.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.08. The company’s market capitalization is $4.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Crocs Inc. (CROX) registered a -4.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.33% in intraday trading to $73.39 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.12%, and it has moved by 1.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.68%. The short interest in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is 3.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crocs Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares have gone up 8.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.67% against -3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.30% this quarter and then jump 25.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $937.44 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $961.91 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 95.20%. While earnings are projected to return 149.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Crocs Inc. insiders own 2.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.53%, with the float percentage being 84.97%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 516 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.69 million shares (or 10.86% of all shares), a total value of $511.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $507.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $86.51 million.