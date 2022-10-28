The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the SMG share is $180.43, that puts it down -279.37 from that peak though still a striking 17.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 806.78K shares over the past three months.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) trade information

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) registered a 0.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.61% in intraday trading to $47.56, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.73%, and it has moved by -1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.73%. The short interest in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) shares have gone down -53.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.47% against -55.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -142.70% this quarter and then drop -15.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $512.58 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $566.44 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 33.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

SMG Dividends

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 2.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s Major holders

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company insiders own 27.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.55%, with the float percentage being 94.65%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 565 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.05 million shares (or 9.12% of all shares), a total value of $240.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $200.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $55.83 million.