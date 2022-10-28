The Future Belongs To Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares were 2.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.15% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the CD share is $10.69, that puts it down -87.22 from that peak though still a striking 34.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) registered a -7.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.15% in intraday trading to $5.71 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.96%, and it has moved by -29.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.19%. The short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 4.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.50, which implies an increase of 92.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.71 and $97.15 respectively. As a result, CD is trading at a discount of -1601.4% off the target high and -1015.76% off the low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares have gone down -4.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.57% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $148.53 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $162.91 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 194.00% in 2022.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.24%, with the float percentage being 40.51%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.06 million shares (or 5.92% of all shares), a total value of $69.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.11 million shares, is of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $44.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 4.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.92 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $18.49 million.