The $62.06 Value Of CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the KMX share is $155.98, that puts it down -151.34 from that peak though still a striking 11.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.85. The company’s market capitalization is $9.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

CarMax Inc. (KMX) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $62.06 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.90%, and it has moved by -28.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.75%. The short interest in CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is 13.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.7 day(s) to cover.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CarMax Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares have gone down -30.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.55% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.30% this quarter and then drop -19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.64 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.13 billion by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 54.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.30% per annum.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 20 and December 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

CarMax Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.91%, with the float percentage being 105.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 956 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.69 million shares (or 11.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares are Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund owns about 6.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $575.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.64 million, or about 4.17% of the stock, which is worth about $569.44 million.