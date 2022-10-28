The $3.35 Is The Price At Which Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s traded shares were 72.26 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 157.69% or $2.05. The 52-week high for the QNGY share is $201.20, that puts it down -5905.97 from that peak though still a striking 67.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $10.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 457.92K shares over the past three months.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) trade information

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) registered a 157.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 157.69% in intraday trading to $3.35 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.22%, and it has moved by -68.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.35%. The short interest in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -77.30% in 2022.

QNGY Dividends

Quanergy Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s Major holders

Quanergy Systems Inc. insiders own 5.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.77%, with the float percentage being 11.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 33785.0 shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24127.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $77483.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 33785.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8000.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $25691.0.