Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Has Been Falling -39.40% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s traded shares were 3.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.02% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the THC share is $92.65, that puts it down -117.9 from that peak though still a striking 13.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.69. The company’s market capitalization is $6.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. THC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.28.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) registered a -0.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.02% in intraday trading to $42.52 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.72%, and it has moved by -19.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.40%. The short interest in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenet Healthcare Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares have gone down -42.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.81% against -4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.70% this quarter and then drop -31.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.86 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.11 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.89 billion and $4.86 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.60% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%. While earnings are projected to return 124.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Tenet Healthcare Corporation insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.08%, with the float percentage being 101.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 524 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.53 million shares (or 11.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $939.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $163.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $265.89 million.