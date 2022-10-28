Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s traded shares were 5.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.46% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the RRC share is $37.44, that puts it down -35.7 from that peak though still a striking 39.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.71. The company’s market capitalization is $7.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 million shares over the past three months.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) registered a -1.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.46% in intraday trading to $27.59 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.00%, and it has moved by 11.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.61%. The short interest in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is 13.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Range Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares have gone down -10.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 155.94% against 42.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 157.70% this quarter and then jump 59.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $795.4 million and $1.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.20% and then drop by -3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.90%. While earnings are projected to return 154.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.64% per annum.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Range Resources Corporation is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Range Resources Corporation insiders own 2.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.25%, with the float percentage being 91.71%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 456 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 36.21 million shares (or 13.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $893.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 7.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $184.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.18 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $218.18 million.