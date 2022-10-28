Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) Is Down -15.24% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s traded shares were 2.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.08% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the PXLW share is $5.95, that puts it down -328.06 from that peak though still a striking -0.72% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $76.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 309.83K shares over the past three months.

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) trade information

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) registered a -6.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.08% in intraday trading to $1.39 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.55%, and it has moved by -15.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.51%. The short interest in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pixelworks Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) shares have gone down -37.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.17% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then drop -75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.67 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.83 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.05 million and $15.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.90% and then jump by 30.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 42.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

PXLW Dividends

Pixelworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s Major holders

Pixelworks Inc. insiders own 8.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.31%, with the float percentage being 34.11%. Baird Financial Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 4.40% of all shares), a total value of $7.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $1.99 million.