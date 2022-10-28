PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Is Up 77.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 257.52% – What To Do Now

During the last session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s traded shares were 3.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.55% or $1.59. The 52-week high for the PBF share is $46.13, that puts it up 0.52 from that peak though still a striking 77.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.58. The company’s market capitalization is $5.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 million shares over the past three months.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. PBF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.27.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) registered a 3.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.55% in intraday trading to $46.37 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.84%, and it has moved by 30.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 215.44%. The short interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 11.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.00, which implies a decrease of -5.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, PBF is trading at a discount of -16.45% off the target high and 30.99% off the low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PBF Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares have gone up 54.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 954.40% against 40.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,625.00% this quarter and then drop -51.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.29 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.56 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.19 billion and $8.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.20% and then jump by 16.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.70%. While earnings are projected to return 116.20% in 2022.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

PBF Energy Inc. insiders own 9.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.89%, with the float percentage being 89.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.56 million shares (or 13.58% of all shares), a total value of $403.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $298.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $83.51 million.