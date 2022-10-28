Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Fall -82.53% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.67% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PRDS share is $17.76, that puts it down -1215.56 from that peak though still a striking 11.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $84.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 138.14K shares over the past three months.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. PRDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) registered a 2.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.67% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.66%, and it has moved by -43.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.14%. The short interest in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is 3.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 87.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PRDS is trading at a discount of -788.89% off the target high and -640.74% off the low.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pardes Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) shares have gone down -82.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.24% against 2.10.

While earnings are projected to return -196.20% in 2022.

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s Major holders

Pardes Biosciences Inc. insiders own 22.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.40%, with the float percentage being 94.19%. Foresite Capital Management V, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 15.08% of all shares), a total value of $67.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.18 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $44.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $4.44 million.