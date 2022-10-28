One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX)

During the last session, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s traded shares were 3.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the PCVX share is $42.28, that puts it down -2.77 from that peak though still a striking 59.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 919.42K shares over the past three months.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $41.14 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 85.07%, and it has moved by 64.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.83%. The short interest in Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.4 day(s) to cover.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaxcyte Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) shares have gone up 68.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.92% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -43.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 36.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.70% per annum.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Vaxcyte Inc. insiders own 6.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.32%, with the float percentage being 95.83%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 14.37% of all shares), a total value of $202.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.58 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $110.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $26.12 million.