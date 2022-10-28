One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)

During the recent session, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s traded shares were 6.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.37% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the NXGN share is $21.99, that puts it down -14.06 from that peak though still a striking 23.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 378.64K shares over the past three months.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) trade information

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.37% in intraday trading to $19.28 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.20%, and it has moved by 9.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.39%. The short interest in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextGen Healthcare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) shares have gone down -1.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.04% against -4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 52.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160.64 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $162.53 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.50%. While earnings are projected to return -83.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.81% per annum.

NXGN Dividends

NextGen Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s Major holders

NextGen Healthcare Inc. insiders own 18.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.62%, with the float percentage being 97.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.56 million shares (or 14.13% of all shares), a total value of $183.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $125.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.58 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $30.34 million.