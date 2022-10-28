Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Is Decrease -89.00%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.66% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the OPAD share is $8.73, that puts it down -880.9 from that peak though still a striking 13.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $219.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. OPAD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) registered a -12.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.66% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.12%, and it has moved by -34.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.00%. The short interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is 8.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.23, which implies an increase of 72.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, OPAD is trading at a discount of -574.16% off the target high and -1.12% off the low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Offerpad Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares have gone down -82.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -80.00% against -10.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 145.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 108.90% in 2022.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Offerpad Solutions Inc. insiders own 11.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.78%, with the float percentage being 77.75%. Ll Funds, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 100.25 million shares (or 43.50% of all shares), a total value of $504.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $5.73 million.