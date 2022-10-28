Now Is A Good Time To Buy W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI)

During the last session, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s traded shares were 3.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the WTI share is $9.01, that puts it down -16.11 from that peak though still a striking 61.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.98 million shares over the past three months.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $7.76 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.29%, and it has moved by 31.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.73%. The short interest in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is 14.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that W&T Offshore Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares have gone up 59.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 747.83% against 42.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $228.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $219.2 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $122.04 million and $133.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.00% and then jump by 63.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.50%. While earnings are projected to return -210.50% in 2022.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

W&T Offshore Inc. insiders own 34.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.85%, with the float percentage being 65.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.43 million shares (or 7.30% of all shares), a total value of $39.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.83 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 7.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $10.59 million.