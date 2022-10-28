Now Is A Good Time To Buy Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

During the recent session, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s traded shares were 6.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the TEN share is $19.59, that puts it down -0.56 from that peak though still a striking 51.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $19.48 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.36%, and it has moved by 6.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.98%. The short interest in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is 10.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenneco Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares have gone up 7.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -73.10% against -1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -51.20% this quarter and then jump 617.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.56 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.91 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.4 billion and $4.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then jump by 13.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.60%. While earnings are projected to return 102.20% in 2022.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Tenneco Inc. insiders own 2.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.64%, with the float percentage being 85.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $132.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.9 million shares, is of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $108.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 4.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $40.41 million.