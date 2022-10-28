Now Is A Good Time To Buy Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND)

During the last session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.24% or -$1.64. The 52-week high for the FND share is $145.89, that puts it down -103.67 from that peak though still a striking 16.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.91. The company’s market capitalization is $7.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) registered a -2.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.24% in intraday trading to $71.63 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.68%, and it has moved by -6.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.98%. The short interest in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is 8.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares have gone down -15.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.07% against -4.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $840.26 million and $876.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.00% and then jump by 25.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.40%. While earnings are projected to return 43.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.20% per annum.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.29%, with the float percentage being 102.20%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 496 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.02 million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $892.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $732.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $292.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.05 million, or about 3.82% of the stock, which is worth about $327.76 million.