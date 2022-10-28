Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) On Thursday – Up 17.92% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. The 52-week high for the NEOG share is $47.80, that puts it down -274.02 from that peak though still a striking 17.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.49. The company’s market capitalization is $2.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.01 million shares over the past three months.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.44%, and it has moved by -11.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.94%. The short interest in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is 7.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.17 day(s) to cover.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neogen Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neogen Corporation (NEOG) shares have gone down -52.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.08% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $135.74 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138.74 million by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.90%. While earnings are projected to return -21.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Neogen Corporation insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.60%, with the float percentage being 97.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 412 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.7 million shares (or 10.85% of all shares), a total value of $360.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $322.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 5.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.12 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $96.11 million.