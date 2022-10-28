Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Surged 0.32% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.32% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the LSPD share is $102.34, that puts it down -447.57 from that peak though still a striking 19.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.03. The company’s market capitalization is $3.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LSPD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) registered a -0.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.32% in intraday trading to $18.69 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.53%, and it has moved by 0.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.66%. The short interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 8.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.19, which implies an increase of 43.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, LSPD is trading at a discount of -247.78% off the target high and -28.41% off the low.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares have gone down -20.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.92% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -140.00% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $168.35 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $183.68 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.20%. While earnings are projected to return -72.50% in 2022.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. insiders own 9.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.21%, with the float percentage being 67.71%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 16.26% of all shares), a total value of $740.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.98 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $182.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 2.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $40.89 million.