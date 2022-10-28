LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC): Can A Stock That’s Down -56.41% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the LC share is $49.21, that puts it down -362.07 from that peak though still a striking 1.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.46. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

LendingClub Corporation (LC) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.09% in intraday trading to $10.65 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.64%, and it has moved by -9.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.67%. The short interest in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is 7.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.86, which implies an increase of 46.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, LC is trading at a discount of -275.59% off the target high and -12.68% off the low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LendingClub Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares have gone down -35.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 694.44% against -8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.80% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.81 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $292.26 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $221.19 million and $262.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.10% and then jump by 11.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 107.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.60% per annum.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

LendingClub Corporation insiders own 2.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.58%, with the float percentage being 84.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.8 million shares (or 9.59% of all shares), a total value of $154.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.85 million shares, is of Jackson Square Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $139.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.54 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $40.1 million.