Is Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $329.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.16% or -$3.85. The 52-week high for the MPWR share is $580.00, that puts it down -76.03 from that peak though still a striking 8.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $301.69. The company’s market capitalization is $14.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 678.51K shares over the past three months.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MPWR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) trade information

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) registered a -1.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.16% in intraday trading to $329.48 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.79%, and it has moved by -13.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.24%. The short interest in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is 0.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $527.67, which implies an increase of 37.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $410.00 and $620.00 respectively. As a result, MPWR is trading at a discount of -88.18% off the target high and -24.44% off the low.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) shares have gone down -20.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.46% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.40% this quarter and then jump 51.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $430.64 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $466.06 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.10%. While earnings are projected to return 44.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

MPWR Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Major holders

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. insiders own 2.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.11%, with the float percentage being 98.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 900 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.25 million shares (or 13.40% of all shares), a total value of $3.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $615.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $484.55 million.