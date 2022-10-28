Is H World Group Limited’s (NASDAQ: HTHT) -0.07% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the HTHT share is $49.13, that puts it down -66.71 from that peak though still a striking 25.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.84. The company’s market capitalization is $9.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

H World Group Limited (HTHT) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $29.47 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.07%, and it has moved by -17.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.40%. The short interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is 10.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.87 day(s) to cover.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that H World Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. H World Group Limited (HTHT) shares have gone down -2.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.09% against 13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -59.10% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $534.06 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $601.72 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 80.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.28% per annum.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 22 and November 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for H World Group Limited is 0.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

H World Group Limited insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.71%, with the float percentage being 49.21%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 356 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 31.54 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.88 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $589.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of H World Group Limited (HTHT) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 27.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $837.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $92.11 million.