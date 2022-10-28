Is First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) On Track To Post A -51.79% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares were 3.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $131.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the FSLR share is $145.74, that puts it down -10.61 from that peak though still a striking 54.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.60. The company’s market capitalization is $13.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.22 million shares over the past three months.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FSLR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $131.76 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.50%, and it has moved by -3.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.01%. The short interest in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 3.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $154.42, which implies an increase of 14.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $89.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, FSLR is trading at a discount of -51.79% off the target high and 32.45% off the low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Solar Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares have gone up 81.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -102.28% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then drop -124.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $692.09 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $775.81 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.30%. While earnings are projected to return 17.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.64% per annum.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc. insiders own 10.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.36%, with the float percentage being 88.90%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 727 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.23 million shares (or 13.36% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $767.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $232.05 million.