Is Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -48.57% YTD?

During the last session, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s traded shares were 1.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the DOCS share is $76.88, that puts it down -198.22 from that peak though still a striking 7.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.73. The company’s market capitalization is $4.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DOCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $25.78 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.74%, and it has moved by -20.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.58%. The short interest in Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is 18.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.64, which implies an increase of 34.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, DOCS is trading at a discount of -128.86% off the target high and -4.73% off the low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Doximity Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Doximity Inc. (DOCS) shares have gone down -39.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.85% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then drop -21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.3 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.26 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 476.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Doximity Inc. insiders own 2.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.59%, with the float percentage being 80.43%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.67 million shares (or 11.47% of all shares), a total value of $660.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.23 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $480.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Doximity Inc. (DOCS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $126.81 million.