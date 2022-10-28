Is Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.12% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the EAT share is $46.57, that puts it down -45.21 from that peak though still a striking 33.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 938.13K shares over the past three months.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. EAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.18.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) registered a 3.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $32.07 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.44%, and it has moved by 20.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.09%. The short interest in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is 5.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.06, which implies an increase of 2.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, EAT is trading at a discount of -34.08% off the target high and 15.81% off the low.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brinker International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares have gone down -17.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.21% against -0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.80% this quarter and then jump 14.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $944.68 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 billion and $875.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 7.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.64% per annum.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Brinker International Inc. insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.32%, with the float percentage being 108.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.05 million shares (or 16.08% of all shares), a total value of $268.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.69 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $255.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 3.79% of the stock, which is worth about $60.31 million.